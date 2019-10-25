North Dakota game warden ok after he was attacked by moose

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLOW CITY, N.D. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a state game warden escaped serious injuries when he was attacked by a bull moose in northern North Dakota.

Game & Fish Department Chief Game Warden Robert Timian tells KFGO radio that District Game Warden Jonathan Toftland was in the Willow City area Wednesday to investigate a report of an injured or sick bull moose. As Toftland approached the animal, it stood up and charged him, knocking him to the ground. The moose was killed.

Timian says the outcome could have been “far worse” and credits help from others who were in the area for helping Toftland. The game warden was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

Timian says investigators are trying to determine if the bull moose was sick.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Umary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Umary Hockey"

High School Football 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.25.19"

High School Volleyball 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.25.19"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger"

MMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "MMA"

Cade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade"

Friday, October 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dakota Friendship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Friendship"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Renaissance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renaissance"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

Sensory Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensory Halloween"

Moose Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Attack"

Heaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaters"

Grand Prairie Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Prairie Inn"

Subway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Subway"

Lady Nails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lady Nails"

Lagoons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lagoons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge