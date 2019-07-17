North Dakota man recalls Apollo 11 landing

50 years ago three American astronauts became the first men to land on the moon.

But the Apollo 11 mission involved many other people as well.

We talked to a man who played a surprising role in one of mankind’s greatest achievements.

July 16, 1969 three men set off for the adventure of a lifetime. And for one North Dakota man it wasn’t the mission to the moon, but rather the return trip that he remembers.

“They were just 1 2 3. Standing right there in that window. I’ll never forget that.” says Dale Simon.

22 years old at the time, Dale Simon was aboard the USS Hornet in waters off the coast of Vietnam.



“I was a welder, a damage control man, a little bit of everything.” he says.



On July 20, Dale and his comrades got the call of their life. They were ordered to return to the states immediately for a two-part mission.



First — load up their ship



Dale says, “When we got back to the states, we got set up for Apollo 11 and then they picked up the crew and everybody on the ship. Like ABC, NBC News, and all the papers stuff.”

Then second — pick up the men known all around the world as their shuttle returned to earth, landing in the Pacific Ocean.



“When I got really enthused about it was when they came in and splashed down. The capsule comes up and they lift that up on a crane and then they put it on a big trailer. And then we can just pull it right into the hangar.”

Right in front of his eyes, he saw three men, who made the impossible possible, touched the moon. Amazing even the President.



“They keep pretty tight Security on that man. He was there just like a young kid. ” adds Dale.

Dale says 50 years later, the experience is just as memorable.

“It felt good to be on that ship and see what i saw. That capsule coming down.”

Simon also told us the USS Hornet recovered Apollo 12 in November 1969.