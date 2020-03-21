North Dakota says 2 new cases of COVID-19; Brings total to 28

UPDATE 5:00 p.m. — 1,182 Total Tested (+244 from yesterday), 1,154 Negative.

The State Department of Health updated numbers Saturday March 21 that there are 2 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

The two new cases, both from Burleigh County, bring the current total to 28.

Burleigh county has 15, Cass County has 1, Morton County has 7, Pierce County has 1, Ramsey County has 1, and Ward County has 3.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 are split at 14 each between men and women. Three people are currently hospitalized.

A total of 1,169 people have been tested to date.