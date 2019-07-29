Northland Health Center offers different approach to opioid addiction treatment

A national website says overdosing is the leading cause of death for those under the age of 50. And in all overdoses, opioids are involved in 68-percent of these cases.



One health center is rolling out a program with a different approach.

In the US, an estimated 130 people die every day from opioid related drug overdoses. Northland Health Center in Minot is on a mission to change that.

“Northland Health Center felt it was important for us to be apart of the solution and begin offering treatment in our communities.” says Laura Larson.

And the treatment plan they are offering isn’t your traditional approach.

Laura adds, “Our program differs from some of the other programs in the community in that we can be considered an outpatient program. We want people to know that we are providing a very empathetic and welcoming atmosphere.”

The biggest difference Northland offers is the choice drug used to help combat the drug addiction.

“The medication we use is schedule 3 so were able to give it out for them to fill prescriptions and they can take it at home.

Its a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone. If you take it orally it doesn’t have any effect so its kind of in it so it cant be abused.” says Family Nurse Practioner, Jennifer Barman.

Larson also says they offer other services within the program to help addicts on the road to recovery.

“Our case manager will be be helping them with any types of of services they might need in te community Jobs, so work placement, any other financial assistant an other types of supportive systems in our community that we need to help them get lined up with.” says Larson.



With treatment options being offered in Minot, Rolla, and Rollet now. Larson says soon they will be able to serve other locations in Western North Dakota as well.

Northland Health Center will soon offer the Medication Assisted treatment Program at their other clinics in Bismarck and McClusky.



