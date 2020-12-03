Not So Heavenly Bodies 2021 charity calendar is up for grabs

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar is back again and this time it’s supersized.

The new 2021 calendar features a lot more than last year’s with new models for a new charity.

Beth Nielsen, the creator of the calendar says two years ago it all started as a joke but ended up making national news.

North Dakota bikers were photographed in all their beauty. All the money went toward Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café. But this year the sales from the calendar are going toward an organization called Sporting Chance. It’s been around for 25 years.

Nielsen says, “They do outdoor excursions for the disabled. They take them hunting, fishing, camping, surfing, water skiing.”

For information on how you can get a calendar go here.

