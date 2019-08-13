Nurses in Minot put their old scrubs to good use

Trinity Hospital recently changed the colors of its scrubs, and decided to donate the old ones to nurses in the Congo.

They now wear purple scrubs, and decided to do some good with their old grey ones.



One nurse said the response was so great, people had even left a set of scrubs on the outside of her car.

Melita Dalby: They were very excited to just come and they just dropped them off at our office, leave that at our desk. Everyone was just very willing to give

She says they sent about 180 pounds of scrubs and plan to send another shipment soon.