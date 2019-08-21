NW Narcotics Task Force Seizes 2 lbs of Meth

Federal officers finished a long-term narcotics case alongside local law enforcement in Williams County.

According to the Williston Police Department, the Northwest Narcotics Task Force seized 2 pounds of meth.

They believe they may have caught the people responsible for not only those 2 pounds but 16 pounds already distributed into the city of Williston.

The street value of the meth is about $99,800.

The task force says the man they arrested has ties to southern California with a connection to Mexico.

The man arrested is also an illegal alien that has been previously deported from the U.S.

Williston PD says they expect to arrest more in the future.

The United State Border Patrol, Williston PD, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the task force all assisted in the arrest and investigation.