Official Charges Filed Against Mother of Baby who was missing

27-year-old Dawn Morsette – the mother of LeahMae – is officially charged with child neglect and preventing arrest — both C Felony charges.

Court documents state Bismarck Police were called to Dawn Morsette’s apartment off of Arbor Avenue for a welfare check around 6 p.m.

When they arrived they she was with two men she said she met that day.

During that time she told authorities the baby was with a man named Cole, she did not know his last name, his phone number or where he would be.

Authorities observed she appeared to be coming down from a drug.

When police made contact with Dawn she said he had not seen her baby for about 3 hours.

After searching for the child with Dawn in a squad car for several hours Bismarck Police took her back to the station for further questioning where she is said to resist.

LeahMae has since been safely located after a nearly 24 hour search.

In her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Burleigh County Morsette appeared by video in front of a judge. Her bail was set at $2,500 cash bond.

During her appearance, she spoke briefing about bond saying “I know it ain’t possible but I want a ‘promise to appear’ so I can help look for my baby.”

Morsette has a prior child abuse charge on her record from 2015, where she admitted to leaving her two children, ages 3 and 5 years old in the car on a hot day while she went inside a Bismarck Walmart to shoplift.