One man is helping his neighbors in this snowstorm

BISMARCK — At 62 years old, Bismarck resident Larry Speidel is not letting his age stop him from making a difference in helping shovel his neighbor’s properties.

“Occasionally somebody pops out with a $10 bill but other than that I don’t ask for anything. We scratch each other back,” said Speidel.

Speidel is taking an act of kindness to another level by shoveling snow.

“I do the neighbor over here. I do the ones up here. I go around the block sometimes too just to keep a pathway open for the mailman,” said Speidel.

For the last 10 years, Speidel shoveled about five to six hours a day.

It’s not like he doesn’t have anything else to do — when he’s not helping people out, he works as a part-time construction worker.

“I feel like I am a lot younger than what I really am to start with,” said Speidel.

He said this generation’s work ethic is different than his, so the least he can do is shovel snow, which he said keeps him young.

