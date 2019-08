In continuing coverage, there are now over 1,000 patients or caregivers with medical marijuana cards.

According to the state division of medical marijuana.

In January — when cards were first mailed out there were 70 initial patients.

Numbers were slow to start, 250 patients in April and 380 in May.

But since then, they’ve more than doubled.

Today — there are 1,002 registered medical marijuana cardholders.