On Saturday, Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot will be teaming up with Badlands Restaurant and Bar for a pancake breakfast to raise money for the shelter.

The event, Pancakes for Paws will take place from 8 to 10 Saturday morning. SVAS Assistant Director of Development Katie Taylor said the event is donation and volunteer-based.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through SVAS or Badlands. For more information about the event and other upcoming events by SVAS, visit their Facebook page.