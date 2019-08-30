Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Panoramic presentations earn Heritage Center top ND museum recognition

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Out of all the museums in North Dakota, the Heritage Center was named the best.

Personal travel website Budget Travel out together a list of what it considers to be the best museums in every state.

The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum took top honors in the state.

Budget Travel writes at its website the state museum, “takes a wide-ranging look at the states geologic evolution over 600 million years through four galleries filled with artifacts, art and interactive displays.”

The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum is open to the public every day free of charge. 

North Dakota Night Sky, a new online exhibit, showcases the state’s night sky in new ways. The exhibit explores constellations, navigation, meteorites, Mars, and offers night sky activities for any clear night, including an immersive 360-degree video.

There are many programs and events coming up at the Heritage Center and Museum. For more information, go here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Survivorship Lifestyle Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Survivorship Lifestyle Program"

Cancer Nutrition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Nutrition"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19"

Century defeats Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century defeats Minot"

Boys HS Tennis 8.29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8.29"

Bridge Repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Repairs"

Williston Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Business"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Podcast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Podcast"

Bismarck High Co-head coaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Co-head coaches"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Dickinson State football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State football"

Stark County Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Changes"

Voting Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Voting Machines"

Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"
More Video

Don't Miss