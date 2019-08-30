Panoramic presentations earn Heritage Center top ND museum recognition

Out of all the museums in North Dakota, the Heritage Center was named the best.

Personal travel website Budget Travel out together a list of what it considers to be the best museums in every state.

The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum took top honors in the state.

Budget Travel writes at its website the state museum, “takes a wide-ranging look at the states geologic evolution over 600 million years through four galleries filled with artifacts, art and interactive displays.”

The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum is open to the public every day free of charge.

North Dakota Night Sky, a new online exhibit, showcases the state’s night sky in new ways. The exhibit explores constellations, navigation, meteorites, Mars, and offers night sky activities for any clear night, including an immersive 360-degree video.

There are many programs and events coming up at the Heritage Center and Museum. For more information, go here.