Parents’ concerns: Central Campus extra security

There was extra security on hand today on Minot’s Central Campus, a high school in the heart of the city.

Parents received an automated voicemail from the school, on Wednesday– saying it became aware of, “inappropriate comments made by a student concerning safety in our school.”

The Minot Police Department investigated the comments and said there were not deemed credible.

We spoke with a few parents to see if they were concerned about dropping their kids off today.

“They called and let us know that everything would be okay so we felt safe to take her to school today,” said one mother.

“I was okay bringing her back to school and knowing she’d be safe and that it would go on as a normal school day,” said one mother.

“I trusted that the school had taken care of it,” said one father.

More than 900 students attend Central Campus.