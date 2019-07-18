Paying for smartphone apps

Like most of us with a smartphone, you probably have apps that you use regularly. But, did you know you might actually be paying for some of them?

Some have in-app purchases that can charge your credit card directly. Others might be subscription-based and charge your card weekly or monthly– all without you knowing.

Apps have long privacy notices informing you what the app does with your information, and sometimes people hit accept without ever glancing at the fine print.

“That’s the unfortunate consequence, that we read it after the fact when we find out there are privacy concerns. But, I don’t think anyone’s going to change their ways and start reading 20-page privacy policies just because of it either,” said Jeff Feller, IT sales engineer, Innova.

Regularly checking your bank statements is one way to make sure you’re not being charged for an app.