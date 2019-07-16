People will soon be able to bid on three flood acquired structures

Minot’s City Council voted to add three properties to the auction bid process.

The three properties have been determined to be suitable for being relocated to a place outside the FEMA flood inundation zone. People will be able to bid on these and other properties the city has acquired.

There will be four rounds of auction. If it doesn’t sell, the structure will be demolished.

“All that’s necessary is that before the deadline is set, that you mail in, in a sealed envelope your bid price,” said John Zakian, disaster resilience grant program manager, city of Minot.

The properties are located at 420 1st Ave. NE, 1124 6th Ave. SW and 323 1st Ave NE.