Performing artists collaborate for Bismarck community event

A collaboration of dance, music and art is taking place this weekend, thanks to Northern Plains Dance in Bismarck.

Dance+ is a two-hour production featuring dancers and visual artists; some local, others from across the nation. Original artwork will be used for the performance. It’s on display in the atrium of the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

We talked to one of the artists who said it’s great to see the art community collaborate.

“It brings together music, it brings together performing art and visual art… It’s just stunning what Northern Plains Dance produces. The incredible talent we have in the community and throughout the state,” said Dawn Kopp, local artist.

Performance times are Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck.

For more information go here.

