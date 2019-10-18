Pheasant hunting season is here

MINOT — Pheasant season kicked off last week, but the weather conditions were less than ideal.

Some parts of the state were hit with more than 10 inches of snow, but the forecast this weekend looks to be more promising.

KX News spoke with North Dakota Game and Fish, and they want people to be mindful of the areas they hunt on.

“I really want to encourage those hunters not to tear up those sections lines, those trails. If you’re a waterfall hunter or driving out into those fields, there are some really wet conditions out there right now,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist at ND Game and Fish.

“Our farmers and ranchers are really struggling right now and some more undue stress of people tearing up those roads is a really major concern.”

Hunting season for pheasants will be over on Jan. 5, but when you’re out hunting, being safe is always important.

According to ND Game and Fish, the number of pheasants counted this spring is up 6 percent statewide.

The NW and NE regions of the state saw the largest increase. Officials are reminding people of basic safety tips before they head out for the daily hunt.

“I myself grabbed a shotgun and went out on Sunday of last week and the only place that I could travel and do it in a responsible manner was on paved roads and on those main county roads,” said Gullickson.

“So to those hunters that were out over the weekend and during these wet conditions just remember to use caution out there.”

He also said to be aware of other people who are hunting in nearby areas so you don’t accidentally walk into the line of fire.