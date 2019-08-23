Phone Companies, Attorneys General Strike Deal to Fight Back Against Robocalls

Twelve telephone companies are working to fight back against illegal robocalls.

They’ve signed on to an agreement with 51 Attorneys General, including North Dakota’s, to take immediate steps.

The companies that you can see listed will put in place call-blocking technology at no cost, monitor robocall traffic on each unique network, and verify calls coming into customers as being from a legitimate source.

Phone companies have also agreed to investigate suspicious callers and to notify law enforcement if they find anything.

Finally, they say they will trace robocalls.

Helping law enforcement deal with one of the biggest challenges when it comes to robocalls, which is tracking down the source, finding them and prosecuting them.