Phone Scam Alert

The Morton County Sheriff has received reports of callers from local phone numbers claiming to be Morton County sheriff deputies.

People are told they need to pay bonds on an outstanding warrant by purchasing Green Dot gift cards.

The Morton County Sheriff Office assures you, they will never ask you to pay over the phone or with gift cards.

Any request like this a scam.

Police officials say, if you receive a call like this, please hang up.

You can always call your local law enforcement agency to verify whether you have a warrant or fees due.