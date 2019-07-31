Pioneer Village settles into new site

The Pioneer Village buildings are all settled in.

The Ward County Historical Society made the move from Minot to Burlington, right along Highway 2.



There was damage done to the buildings during the move, but the President of the society says they have even more plans for the site.

“In the future were looking at expanding maybe a few other buildings. We want to do kind of a farmstead out here. We’re looking at getting back the little red school house that was donated to us a few year ago that the fair would allow us to put on the property. That’s been offered again. The park board in Minot has given us the carousel that use to be in Roosevelt park.

At some point we want to get a building to put that in. Its an original carousel from the 1900’s” says David Leite.

The historical society will have a community appreciation picnic, this Saturday from 11am until 2pm, in honor of the big move.