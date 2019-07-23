Pitching woes send Bismarck Larks to second straight loss

The Bismarck Larks fell to the Duluth Huskies on July 22 at Municipal Ballpark.

Bismarck led 4-0 after two complete. However, in the top of third, they surrendered the lead by allowing four runs. Then in the top of the fourth, Bismarck found themselves trailing after a bases-loaded walk. The next batter hit a sacrifice fly to right to extend the lead to 6-4.

Duluth went on to win, 13-8. Bismarck and Duluth close out their two-game set tomorrow at Municipal Ballpark. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.