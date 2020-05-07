Plant kits given to Bismarck students to teach them about indoor gardening

Live Now
Three organizations in Bismarck have created a way for kids to grow their own garden indoors.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health, NDSU Extension and Bismarck Public Schools have partnered together to offer seed kits. They will be distributed alongside school lunches at three public schools in Bismarck. The kits will have soil, two types of seeds including a vegetable and instructions for them to start a garden indoors at home. This is something households can do as we continue to stay home as much as possible.

“So this is just a small piece of the puzzle in how local foods can really be the driver for a healthy community,” said Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Coordinator at Bismarck Burleigh Public Health.

Johnke says 74% of kids who grow their own food are more likely to eat it and they will be handing out 375 of these plant growing kits next week.

