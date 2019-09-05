Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City

Police in Watford City are urging residents to lock their cars at night, after a string of a dozen vehicle break-ins.

Authorities say twelve people in the northeast part of town had their vehicles or garages broken into early Wednesday morning.

In one of those cases, the homeowner witnessed the break-in and chased a suspect, who dropped a handgun while fleeing. The suspect eventually fled into a home.

Police obtained a search warrant for that home, where they say they found stolen property, including a gun.

They detained three adults and three juveniles.

Two of the adults were arrested on unrelated drug charges, and one of the juveniles was placed in state custody.

The remaining suspects are still being investigated in connection to the vehicle thefts.

No burglary charges have been brought yet.

If you live in northeast Watford City and might have footage of the Wednesday morning break-ins, police want to hear from you.

Police say they’re looking for residential or commercial footage from Long Drive, Village Lane, 2nd Avenue NE and 3rd Avenue NE in Watford City between 3:00 AM and 7:00 AM Wednesday morning.

Contact the Watford City Police Department at 701-842-2280 if you have any information on the crimes.