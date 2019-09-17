Police looking for missing Washington man last heard from in North Dakota

The Bismarck Police are asking for help in locating a missing Washington man who was last reported in North Dakota.

Missing is Donovan Kristopher Storms, a 27-year-old white male, about 6-feet in height, 155 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Donovan Kristopher Storms

Storms was reported missing on Sunday, September 15th, by a family member. He was reportedly hitchhiking from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington.

His family said they last had contact with Storms on August 28th via social media messaging. He told his family on August 24th that he was in North Dakota by a lake and was on his way to Montana.

In one photo provided by authorities, Donovan is standing with a body of water behind him, but it is not necessarily a location in North Dakota.

His family also says Storms may have been traveling with Desiree Quintero, a former girlfriend.

The Bismarck Police ask if anyone has information on Donovan Storms’ whereabouts to contact them at (701 223-1212.