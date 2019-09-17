Police looking for missing Washington man last heard from in North Dakota

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Police are asking for help in locating a missing Washington man who was last reported in North Dakota.

Missing is Donovan Kristopher Storms, a 27-year-old white male, about 6-feet in height, 155 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Donovan Kristopher Storms

Storms was reported missing on Sunday, September 15th, by a family member. He was reportedly hitchhiking from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington.

His family said they last had contact with Storms on August 28th via social media messaging. He told his family on August 24th that he was in North Dakota by a lake and was on his way to Montana.

In one photo provided by authorities, Donovan is standing with a body of water behind him, but it is not necessarily a location in North Dakota.

His family also says Storms may have been traveling with Desiree Quintero, a former girlfriend.

The Bismarck Police ask if anyone has information on Donovan Storms’ whereabouts to contact them at (701 223-1212.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Murder Case Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Case Update"

Missing Man Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Man Storms"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Capitol Protesters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Protesters"

Pheasant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasant"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss