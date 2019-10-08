Political Bumper Sticker Incident

A North Dakota man faces charges after police say he displayed a handgun after a dispute over political bumper stickers with another driver in Minnesota.

Moorhead, Minnesota, police say a woman reported she was driving Monday when the 27-year-old West Fargo man pulled up and began yelling about her sticker supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.
Authorities say he pointed to his sticker supporting Republican President Donald Trump. After the man continued past, police say he held up a gun inside his car.


Police found the suspect, saw a box for a handgun inside his vehicle and found a loaded handgun in the center console.
The man was jailed on suspicion of terroristic threats and having a loaded handgun inside a vehicle without a permit.

He’s due in court on Tuesday.

