Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance for light snow in the northwest around Williston. Accumulation will be very light. Highs will be much cooler today and only in the 20s to around 30°. Sustained northwest wind will stay breezy at 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph. Wind chills will remain low all day and in the single digits and 20s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with another round of overnight lows in the teens. Wind chills will remain low and in the single digits both above and below zero. Westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Warmer highs in the 30s. The westerly wind will stay lighter at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with chances for a rain/snow mix in the west by late afternoon. highs will return to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Southwesterly wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.