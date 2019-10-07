Prepare For Snow & Very Cold Temperatures

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s. South wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. The south wind stays light at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing rain and snow as a strong cold front sweeps in from the northwest. Highs will be dramatically cooler and in the 30s and 40s. Northerly wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Thursday: Snow likely with blowing snow a big concern. Cold highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s. North wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

