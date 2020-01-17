Prepare for wind & impossible travel in parts of ND

Today: Cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon snow. Patchy freezing drizzle is possible with increasing wind. Southeasterly wind will become northwesterly and increase to 20-30 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. Highs return to the teens and 20s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the southeast due to blowing snow. Those counties include Dickey, Foster, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells.

Tonight: A Blizzard Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 8 pm due to snow and strong wind gusts of 40-55 mph. Zero visibility is possible east of Hwy 83. Lows tonight drop to subzero with another Wind Chill Advisory due to dangerous wind chills into Saturday morning.

Saturday: Expect the strong wind to last through at least the first half of the day. Widespread blowing snow with sunny skies and frigid daytime highs. Many will stay single digits both above and below zero.

Sunday: Partly sunny with frigid highs in the single digits. Wind will stay might lighter out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

