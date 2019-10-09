Prepare For Wind, Snow & Difficult Travel In The Coming Days

** The KX Storm Team will continue to update this forecast as new data arrives. Stick with KX News and kxnet.com for the latest changes.

Today: A strong cold front will bring chances for a rain/snow mix, then a chance for snow in the west. Temperatures stay nearly stagnant and even fall to the 30s for many. The northerly wind stays brisk at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Parts of central ND will stay dry until tonight.

Snowfall through Wednesday.

Tonight: A widespread hard freeze as lows drop to the 20s. An additional several inches of snow will fall by morning. The northerly wind will increase to 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. Prepare for a slower Thursday morning commute.

Snow accumulation by Thursday morning will make for a slick commute.

Thursday: Moderate to heavy snow continues for much of the day. Several more inches of accumulation are possible as travel will become extremely hazardous. The northwest wind stays strong at 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. Visibility will be reduced not only from heavy snowfall but from blowing snow. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

Here’s a look at the potential snow accumulation by Thursday evening:

Friday: Snow and wind will linger through much of central and eastern ND. Heavy snow at times with northerly gusts as high as 55 mph. Blizzard conditions are strongly possible with heavy snow bands. Many could accumulate a foot or more of snow.

**This can shift quite a bit over the next 24-48 hours. These models are to show you the impactful snow we should all prepare for.

Here are a few models we watch to aid in snowstorm prediction. They’re both taken out to Saturday at 6 pm:

GFS – American Model

ECMWF – European Model

