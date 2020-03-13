Live Now
Pride of Dakota: why it’s important to buy local

Buying local is an important facet to keep a community ecomonomy thriving. Pride of Dakota makes sure that businesses owned and operated by those in North Dakota and surrounding areas are showcased in stores around the state.

Linda Johnson, co-owner of Dakota Sunrise Brokers and owner of Home Sweet Home, feels that these local products are the foundation for entrepreneurship and keeping small businesses thriving.

Homemade products like these are often put at a higher price than those at larger stores. Johnson says though, the quality of the products you receive from small businesses are well worth the dollar amount.

For more information about Pride of Dakota’s products click here

