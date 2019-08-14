Pronghorn Lottery results are in!

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The results are in for those who entered North Dakota’s pronghorn lottery.

Nearly 13,000 applications were received for a total of 1,335 licenses made available.

Hunters who were drawn for a 2019 pronghorn license will be sent their license after purchasing a valid 2019-20 general game and habitat license, or combination license, which is also required to hunt pronghorn.

Hunters who have already purchased this 2019-20 license do not have to purchase another one.

Individual results are available online.

Click here for individual results.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Fuzz Butt Strut

Don't Miss