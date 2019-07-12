Proposed cannabis initiated measure submitted to N.D. Secretary of State

An initiated measure to legalize marijuana by modifying the North Dakota Constitution has been submitted to the Secretary of State’s office for review and approval to circulate.

The proposal would create a new section in Article 1 of the state constitution making it legal to, “possess, use, purchase, or transport cannabis, cannabis accessories, or cannabis-infused products.”

The new section would also make it legal to grow, possess and transport for personal use up to 12 cannabis plants and make it illegal to sell or transfer cannabis to anyone 21 years of age and younger.

Jody Lynn Vetter of Bismarck is the chairperson of the sponsoring committee for the initiated measure.

The Secretary of State and the North Dakota Attorney General must now review the measure petition request by at July 23rd at the latest.

If approved, the Secretary of State must then create a petition title, approve a date for when the petition can start circulating and a deadline date for when the petition with a minimum of 26,904 signatures must be submitted.