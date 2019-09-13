Public hearing on Monday for Minot’s 2020 budget

Minot residents will have the opportunity to have their voices heard at Monday’s city council meeting.

The 2020 budget will be discussed and the public will have the chance to provide comments. The preliminary budget came out in August and city property taxes have decreased.

“This is a hearing for the budget. It’s the chance for the public to come out and say ‘why are we doing this? Why don’t we do this?'” said Derek Hackett, public information officer. “And then the council will take all of that into account when they actually adopt a budget.”

The final budget will be adopted on October 1st after a second reading.