Public Meeting Scheduled For Memorial Highway Work

Mandan – Even though this years construction season is far from over, the DOT is already looking down the road at future projects.

One of those future projects involves the total reconstruction of a section of Memorial Highway in Mandan.

Because of that, the DOT is holding a Public Input Meeting where people can learn and ask questions about the project, which is expected to get underway in 2022.

Officials say the work is needed because the current roadway is outdated and can no longer handle the 15-thousand vehicles a day it sees.

We talked with the engineering firm responsible for the project and they tell KX News they have a lot of work planned.

“This project entails reconstructing Memorial Highway from Main Street all the way to 46th Avenue. We’ll be looking at drainage improvements, potentially adding a sidewalk/trail system along the corridor, improving access to businesses and other traffic operation improvements,” said Craig Mizera, Project Manager, HDR Engineering.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening from four to six pm at Midway Lanes.

Mandan residents are strongly encouraged to attend.