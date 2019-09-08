Puppy Pool Party

Waterpark season is coming to an end.

Check out this park in Pocatello, Idaho. They allow guests to splash around with their pups on the last open day of the season.

We saw this video on the internet today, and the kind lady who took this, Sarah allowed us to share it with you.

Owners say they have to drain the water anyway, so why not make the last day extra special?

There was a ten-dollar doggie admission fee, but that all goes to the local animal shelter. The money will help cover veterinary medical emergencies and adoption fees for older dogs.