Raging Rivers Waterpark is closed for the season

People enjoyed their last day of the season at raging rivers waterpark in Mandan on Sunday.

The staff tells us that ticket sales this summer were lower than last summer.

Due to cold weather, only 35,000 tickets were sold. But the park had a lot of upgrades this year such as a new facility supervisor, more seating, and they added umbrellas.

Kx news spoke with a couple of kids enjoying the water about how they feel about leaving the park until next summer.

“I just want it to be summer already again,” said Ella Lagasse, a North Dakota resident.

“School is boring so a lot of times I come here just to hang out with friends and chill,” said Aiden Berogan, a North Dakota resident.

“I love when the waves come up and then I flow around. I like the floaties because you get to relax and stuff,” said Ava Lagasse, a North Dakota resident.

Next summer you can expect more activities, special events, and more concession stands.