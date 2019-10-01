Rain causing farmers issues across ND

BERTHOLD — With all of the record amounts of rain hitting some parts of the state, it’s not washing away one farmer’s dreams just yet.

For some parts of North Dakota, this September was the wettest on record. Although this much rain brings some concerns to farmers, one said it’s not all that bad.

“As hard as it’s been with this rain in the fall, I’ll never curse out rain or wish it would stop raining. I wish it would rain less in the fall, but we’re dry land farmers and this does set up the fields next year for having a good soil profile to seed into,” said Cale Neshem of Flatland Farms in Berthold.

Williston and Minot had the first wettest September on record with Minot getting over six inches of rain and Williston receiving over seven inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Neshem said they’ve had over 14.5 inches of rain since Aug. 1, and he said it’s not normal for this time of year.

Flatland Farms has over 7,000 acres of wheat, canola, soybeans, corn and sunflowers. But harvesting this fall hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been difficult just to get the crop out of the fields. Spots that were dry in the spring are now full of water that had a really nice crop on it and it’s really affected a lot of the quality of the wheat around here as well,” said Neshem.

Flatland Farms is having to dry out the wheat because it’s so wet, and that isn’t cheap. Neshem said it’s around $5,000 a month to run the dryer.

A spokesperson from the National Weather Service said it’s predicting December, January and February to be wet too.

The spokesperson said the trend is your friend — we’ve been wet so we’ll stay wet.

And snow isn’t going to stop them from getting their harvest.

“We’re going to get as much crop off as we can before it snows us out. As long as we can still get into the fields and get the crop off without having snow on it, we’re going to go get it,” said Neshem.

The spokesperson from the National Weather Service said it will be releasing updated rainfall amounts for the month of September later this week.