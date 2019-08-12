Rain shortens crazy day at Babe Ruth World Series

The Bismarck 15’s clinched at least a playoff spot in the Babe Ruth World Series, after surviving a wild 11-9 win over Eagle Pass, Texas.

Bismarck scored eight runs in the 3rd, taking a 10-1 lead into the 5th. However, Southwest scored four in the 5th and 6th, before Nicholas Devine shut down the threat in the 6th.

In other action throughout the day, MLB China and Columbia Basin, Washington combined for 17 runs in the 1st inning, before their game was suspended at eight innings due to rain.

The current score is 10-10, and the game will continue at 11am Monday.