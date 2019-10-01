Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

With one of the rainiest seasons on record, you may notice how the environment reacts to all the moisture.

For example, you might be stepping over a lot more worms or noticing a lot more mushrooms popping up in your lawn.

These things may seem to get in the way, but they're actually a really good sign of the ecosystem hard at work.

So here it is: earthworms live inside the earth. They live underground and dig tunnels that are thousands of feet long.

When it rains, those tunnels fill up with water, so the worms can't get oxygen through the pores of the soil like they normally would.

That's when they surface up to your driveway or the sidewalk and are no longer working to move water through the ground like a pipeline.