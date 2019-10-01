Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

A cold start this morning with patchy frost. Cold daytime highs continue for today as we’ll only warm to the 40s. The unseasonably cold air sticks around for Wednesday as highs only warm to the 30s and 40s. That’s around 15-20 degrees below average. Rain and snow are possible with light snow accumulation possible on the grassy areas.
We’ll dry out with chances for sun on Thursday and Friday. Highs return to the 50s with even 60s possible in some areas by Friday. Another system looks to be moving through on Saturday which could bring scattered showers. The next work week looks to be drier and warmer. All trends are hinting at several days in the 60s.