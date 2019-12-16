Raising North Dakota: Leave the Small Gifts to Santa

When Christmas is over and kids go back to school, the excitement lingers as they all share and compare the gifts they got from Santa.



This can be a difficult time for some kids, as they hear about the large, elaborate gifts other kids got.



So what can we as parents do to even the playing field and help Santa?

In this week’s Raising North Dakota, Alysia Huck shares some wise recommendations from Santa for parents to consider.

I hear from parents all the time about how hard it is to shop for their kids. Circumstances can vary from a child who likes nothing but video games, to a kid who has everything, to a parent who simply doesn’t have the means to buy their child a lot for Christmas.

But what about Santa’s gift? What does he like to see on a child’s wish list?

“Anywhere from art to legos. That’s what I recommend, something to use their brains, so to speak,” says Santa Claus.

It seems Santa prefers to give small, simple gifts, which makes sense considering the millions of children he delivers to every Christmas.



And the notion that a naughty kid will get coal in their stocking, Santa says that is a myth.

Santa says with a chuckle, “At one time diamonds were coal.”

Santa also says it’s important for all to believe, and that adults are the hardest to convince, always looking for proof.

“The people that tug my beard are adults, because they don’t believe it’s real,” says Santa.



“So the parents are the ones who get the lump of coal in their stocking,” asks Huck.



“You’re darn right,” exclaims Santa with a laugh.

But all gifts aside, one important message Santa wants to pass on is a simple message.

“You should give, and don’t look at what you get back, it’s what you give,” explains Santa.

And a smile and cheer is something we can all give.

“Rodolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, had a very shiny EYE,” sing Santa Claus and preschool kids.



“NO,” exclaim the kids with a laugh.



“Rodolph the Red Nosed Reindeer had a very shiny nose,” the kids

And with that…

“Hohoho, Merry Christmas to everyone around the world! Hohoho,” exclaims Santa.

So in a nutshell, Santa prefers to leave the big gifts to mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, and other important people in a child’s life.