PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The House Select Committee on Investigation posted its final report and a redacted public version of its file on the Legislative Research Council website Wednesday regarding the possible impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The link to the hundreds of files is here.

The panel of nine representatives looked into whether an impeachable offense was committed during or after the crash on Sept. 12, 2020, when a car driven by Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever at the west edge of Highmore.

The state released hundreds of pages of documents and photos from the investigation including photos of the attorney general’s car and of Boever’s broken glasses, which were found in Ravnsborg’s vehicle.

Photos included in the Ravnsborg report

The committee voted 6-2 Monday night against recommending the impeachment of Ravnsborg. The full House of Representatives returns to the state Capitol on April 12 to vote on the matter.

Posting of the 30-gigabyte file took legislative staff several days to accomplish.

The House is considering his impeachment under a special session that began on Nov. 9, 2021. House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem sponsored the resolution establishing the special committee. It passed 58-10.

Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) had sponsored an impeachment resolution during the 2021 regular session. Peterson and House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls co-sponsored it.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) later amended Mortenson’s resolution. The Gosch version said the House “may evaluate whether articles of impeachment” were appropriate.