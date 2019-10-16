Recycling talks back on the table

MINOT — Talks of a recycling program is now back on the table.

The debate of Minot having a curbside recycling program has been going on for years now, but city officials are bringing the conversation back to the forefront, again.

In 2017, Minot started an automated trash pickup service and hoped it would lead to recycling for the city. There is a recycling center in town, but they can only handle so much.

In the past, there have been people who were both for and against recycling, and now the mayor is asking that people show up to the next city council meeting so the city can have a clear understanding of what residents want.

“What we are looking for from the public is what their opinion is. Whether you are in favor or against. Whether you are willing to pay more, or whether you don’t want to pay anymore. It’s important to have people from both sides of the conversation,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Anyone can attend the city council meeting this Monday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. and voice their opinions. The mayor said they will then come back with more information, like estimated prices and conditions of the recycling service.