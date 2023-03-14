MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET)— “Be a Froot Loop in a world full of Cheerios.” That saying may go against the modern grain, but it gives color and taste to how Valley City native Sloane Floberg lives her life.



“My mother introduced us to the faith and my father introduced us to fun,” Licensed Professional Counselor Sloane Floberg said. Floberg’s Episcopal faith has proven to be a thread, tying many life experiences together, including becoming an ordained deacon in the Episcopal Church. As a young girl, she would become active in the church. Floberg would be accepted into the ministry known as the Josiah Project, enabling her to travel all around the world. Though she wasn’t sure what her exact calling was, she did know ministry was a spark that would ignite a fire.



“I liked being the minority because, a lot of times, I would be in Reynosa, Mexico, I would be in a group home in Queens, New York, I would be in Russia among people in different cultures and that just warmed my heart,” Floberg said. Before that, the only other times Floberg would meet someone of a different culture would be in youth group.



“Growing up in small town Valley City, the only thing that I knew about Native American people was what was taught in our history books, which wasn’t much,” Floberg said. Her time in youth ministry would inspire her to move to Standing Rock where she would eventually minister alongside her church camp friend, Episcopal priest and future husband. “He was a person that saw my potential and supported me and helps me become the person that I am today,” Floberg said.



“I’m always quick to point out to people that I don’t know how strong that priesthood would have been without Sloane being a partner in that ministry with me. She can open up a room of people and then I get the credit for it, being the priest,” Episcopal priest and Sloane’s husband John said.



The mother of four children and grandmother of two said her 30 years and counting spent ministering at Standing Rock has been humbling and rewarding. But Sloane said there came a point when she felt like she had to do more.



“I went back to school at the age of 40 because all these kids had been coming up to me in youth group wanting to tell me their problems. And I didn’t have enough time to talk with them and I felt unable to spend the time to really be able to help them,” Floberg said.



Floberg would graduate and become a licensed professional counselor, eventually joining the staff of Corner Post Counseling in Mandan. She described her time in counseling like being a welcome sight for drivers stuck in the snow. “The thing with getting people unstuck from, like, snowdrifts or whatever, you still have to have the driver in the car,” Floberg said.



Looking back, Floberg said all she’s achieved is due to the driver who’s taken her from point to point. “I just think it’s our job to do our duty to live into the gifts and talents that God has given us so that we can encourage and support and give other people hope, so that maybe they’re on this becoming a remarkable person themselves. If we just stop and quit comparing ourselves to other people and just be who God wants us to be, the world would be a much better place,” Floberg said.