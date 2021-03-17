 

KX News wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, KX News will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. The four finalists were selected from 60 nominees and will be eligible to be named our 2021 KX News Remarkable Woman of the Year.

Our 2021 KX News Remarkable Woman of the Year will travel to WGN Studios in Chicago with the chance to be named Nexstar Media Group’s national Woman of the Year.

The Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year will be featured and announced on the WGN’s Remarkable Women Special on April 10th!

Remarkable Woman: Using the worst to help herself and others get to their best

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:


Sarah Bachmeier says her job is to help others, help themselves.

She provides judgment-free guidance, advice and perspective to help others in recovery make something out of what may seem to be nothing.

“A lot of people just really need to talk to someone who gets it,” she said.

She does that through her business Magic City Advocacy and Consulting.

This year marks a milestone for her. Her fifth year in recovery.

“I feel like we need more people to step up and be like, ‘Hey, I was…a mess.’ Like, I completely messed up my life.”

But her message goes beyond that. Yes, people make mistakes, but there is life after substance use disorder. For her, and anyone else.

“[We can] get it together. Well, I don’t have it all together,” Bachmeier said with a laugh. “I’m still figuring a lot out, but that’s one thing that I promised myself when I started in my recovery, was honesty and being transparent.”

Clients are referred to her by authorities or professionals.

She’s a go-to source for people pursuing recovery to find things like housing, jobs, and – as she said – someone who understands.

“You know, be an example of how we can be … extremely stupid,” she said. “And do so many stupid things and let ourselves be at the mercy of our mental health.”

Mental health is one of the biggest focuses of what she does.

Bachmeier can reference her own experience but she’s also seen many clients over the years between being a Peer Support Specialist with the state’s Free Through Recovery Program, working at the local methadone clinic, and when she was an independent living advocate for a local non-profit.

All that’s led to where she is today, the triumphs and the troubles are what now has her working towards a degree in Forensic Psychology.

“To identify what it really is underneath, and not just, ‘You suffer from substance use disorder.’ It’s like, OK, I want to know why you do,” Bachmeier explained. “Because there are so many factors that contribute to a substance use disorder.”

A lot that she’s learned about herself, she applies to what she does but she adds that there’s a lot more to be done.

Sarah Bachmeier says societal changes will come from the ability to understand, in-depth, what all attributes to substance use disorder and addiction as a whole.

Her efforts are what make her remarkable.

Right now her goals are to maintain school, work and family with a good balance. But, a little bit further into the future, she even sees a Ph.D. in Psychology.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

UMary Softball

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Blood Clot

New Oklahoma Blood Institute, Harvard research gives insight into blood types and likelihood to catch COVID-19

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Derek Hackett

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccines Ramping Up

Long Term Visitation

Teacher Deadline Bill

Business Liability

WWII Vet builds planes in isolation

Why spring happens at a specific time on a specific day

Amber's St. Patrick's Day #OneMinuteForecast

Decreasing clouds with warmth on the way

NDC MAR 17

College Sports

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

RW

Transgender Hearing

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News