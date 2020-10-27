Reminder: Before heading to vote, be sure to leave the political attire at home

Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, something you may not think of is to make sure you’re dressed appropriately.

Wearing anything advocating for or against a political party is considered electioneering.

That means voters are expected to leave political T-shirts, masks and other items at home or in their vehicles.

The state’s election director shares what he remembers as a way to avoid this if a voter does show up with politically-charged attire.

“I had enterprising election workers who would say, ‘Oh, hey, that’s kind of an issue. Here I have a jacket, would you mind putting it on?’ Or, ‘Would you mind taking it off? Turning the shirt inside out.’ People are usually pretty cool about that though. I think as long as everyone knows there’s no winning in that,” said Brian Newby, state election director at North Dakota Secretary of State.

Right now, masks aren’t required to cast your vote.

