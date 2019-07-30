Reminder for Boaters as Zebra Mussels Infestation Continues

With a confirmed infestation of Zebra Mussels in Lake Ashtabula the North Dakota Game Wardens are reminding everyone all drain plugs that may hold back water must be removed.

As we’ve reported, the small mussels reproduce rapidly, eating the food source needed by the lake’s natural fish population disturbing the ecosystem.

Water draining devices must be open on all watercraft and recreational, commercial, and construction equipment bilges and confined spaces, during any out-of-water transportation.

Any person violating this provision is guilty of a noncriminal offense and may be subject to a one hundred dollar fine.