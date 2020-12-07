Report: Trump to skip Biden’s inauguration, hold opposing rally

Video

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — President Donald Trump may attend an opposing rally during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a new report from the website Axios.

Alayna Treene of Axios says the President is considering going to Florida, using Marine One and Air Force One, for a political rally at an airport hangar.

NBC News reported Dec. 1 that President Trump was considering not attending Biden’s inauguration and could instead choose to announce a 2024 run for president, pitting him in a rematch against President Biden.

In the Axios report, White House officials said no definitive plans have been made.

“Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said. “When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know.”

The Electoral College meets Dec. 14 to cast their votes for president. Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.

