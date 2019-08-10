Richland County Fatal

A man is dead after a collision with a semi — that cut his car in half.
The crash happened a little before 5 o’clock this evening, about 2 and a half miles South of Oxbow on County Road 81.
According to the Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man was heading South when he veered off the road, over-corrected, then spun around to the opposite side of the road.
His car was t-boned by a small semi towing a baler.
There was also extensive damage to the semi.
The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 32-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
This comes as the Department of Transportation just issued a warning for people today.
They are urging everyone to use extra caution when they’re out traveling because farmers are on the roads hauling equipment.
That equipment is large and heavy and it is extremely difficult to get going, slow down, or stop.
It can also have large blind spots, making it hard for them to see you.
Last year, there were 53 crashes involving farm equipment in the state.