Rinse & Repeat: High Heat, Humidity, and Severe Storm Chances

Today: Partly sunny with a better shot at sunshine in Northern ND around Williston and Minot. Mostly cloudy in Southern ND. Once again, we have a marginal risk for severe storms by late afternoon through mid-evening. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s with high humidity. The wind will stay light out of the south.

Tonight: Decreasing storms overnight with lows back in the 60s. The wind stays light out of the south.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs returning to the 80s and 90s. The southerly wind will stay light and around 5-10 mph.