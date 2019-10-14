Road to Recovery: From rock bottom to freedom

In continuing coverage of our Road to Recovery stories, we hear how one North Dakota woman found freedom while behind bars.

Thirty-nine-year-old Margeaux Walking Elk has been sober from drugs and alcohol for 30 months now, but her road to recovery wasn’t an easy one.

She grew up on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Fort Yates and said a life of abuse was normal for her.

“I was abused as a young girl…caused me to blackout a lot of my childhood and from that, I turned to drugs and alcohol at the age of 12 years old,” said Margeaux.

She was 13 when she was in jail the first time. It was in college when she switched from alcohol and began using meth.

“I was always hiding masking my pain with whatever I could. Whether it was men, sex…whatever,” Margeaux said.

After years of crime, multiple arrests, three abortions and brokenness, the turning point for her wasn’t the drugs or prison… It was the death of her sister.

Walking Elk was in prison for 52 months and hadn’t seen her sister for the last four years of her life. The pain of losing her sister forced her to look at her faith as something bigger than herself.

“The abortions weren’t my rock bottom, sticking needles in my neck wasn’t my rock bottom, participating in you know stabbings,” she said, “Whatever you know… those weren’t my rock bottom. Leaving my kids wasn’t. The death of my sister. That was a huge impact on my life.”

Margeaux said her relationships with her children have improved and she loves spending time with family.

Her son said life with his mom is good today.

“I’m just glad that she is doing better and everything,” said Drayden Walking Elk, Margeaux’s son.

She owes it all to her faith she said.

“I gave Him my pain and He gave me freedom. He took my addiction,” she said.